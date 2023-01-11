Hampstead holds lengthy consult on FSI bylaw

Former Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg and current Mayor Jeremy Levi, and other members of council, engaged in lengthy debate recently during a town consultation meeting on a possible increase of the land use ratio for homes in the area known as Old Hampstead.
The proposal would increase the land use ratio from 52 to 80 percent of the Floor Space Index, to possibly be able to build, renovate or expand one’s home. Residents wanted to ensure there would be no more “monster homes” or a change to the look of the part of Hampstead that has older homes.
Levi told an April 2022 council meeting that the town is not changing the exterior look of a house and its maximum footprint — “we are not allowing houses to be built taller, we’re not changing the setbacks, we’re not changing the minimum greenspace, we’re just changing what is allowed in the FSI,” what is allowed inside a house.
Before last month’s consultation, the town released a report by the urban planning consulting firm Paré+, which said, “as to whether the increase of the LUR to 0.80 will have a significant impact on the suburban landscape of Hampstead, as seen from the public view, we believe it will not” The entire report can be seen at www.hampstead.qc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Pare-Plus-Study-2022-11-25.pdf.
Urban planning expert Louis-Benoit L’Italien-Bruneau of Paré+ presented the report at the December consultation.
During the meeting, Steinberg contended that that the impact of an increased FSI on the look of Old Hampstead will be “dramatic.” “Do you still believe that increasing the FSI will not lead to larger buildings?” the former Mayor asked.
“Based on the report, yes,” Levi replied. “That’s not my opinion. That’s the opinion of Paré+.”
“Are you saying increasing the FSI will not increase the size of buildings?” Steinberg said.
“Correct,” said Levi. Steinberg disagreed.
L’Italien-Bruneau said that “from the street point of view, changing the FSI won’t have an impact. From the rear, some buildings will be able to be a little deeper because people will have a little more flexibility to extend to the rear in some situations.”
Steinberg also asked about the input of the town’s Planning Advisory Commitee, which makes recommendations regarding changes to homes.
“In both joint council-PAC meetings, all of the PAC members unanimously found the Paré+ report favourable and are supportive of it,” Levi said.
“But it’s equally important to point out that, in the report, there’s not one single recommendation that you should increase the FSI to .80,” Steinberg said. “Is there such a recommendation, and what page is it on?”
L’Italien-Bruneau said the goal of the report was not to recommend, but to “evaluate the impact if it was done. The decision belongs to the council.”
Levi said the PAC’s recommendation was to move forward with the FSI increase.
Levi later told The Suburban that, “the bottom line is, the urban planning expert recommended that if we move forward with the proposed zoning by-law modification, there will not be any change to the look of the town. Council met with PAC twice to discuss this in-depth, and everyone around the table is on board and supports it, because they understand it.”
The entire consultation meeting can be seen at www.facebook.com/hampsteadQC/videos/474954761216773/
