Mayor Jeremy Levi has reported that the Town of Hampstead ended the 2021 financial year with a $2.59 million net surplus.He reports that the sources of the surplus include: “$987,000, favourable results for property transfer duties; $655,000, the budgeted reserve for infrastructure; $597,000, for using the surplus to pay down debt; and $284,000, the cost of building permits, from a 2021 increase in building permits.”
“This amount was added to the previous accumulated surplus of $6.923 million. After putting aside about $3.572 million in various reserve funds and other adjustments. The overall unrestricted operating surplus was $6.308 million, including working fund and balance of closed loan bylaws, which is very healthy.”
Other facts from his annual report:
• Hampstead’s long-term debt at the end of 2021 was $4.473 million, compared to $5.839 million in 2020. “The total net debt on standardized land wealth is 0.92 percent, which is very low.”
• Capital expenditures in 2021 “totalled $1.938 million and spanned a variety of different projects, mainly for infrastructure rehabilitation (roads and sidewalks, tools, machinery and equipment.)”
• The Mayor said that “as of today and in terms of net book value, we have invested no less than $28.179 million in various projects to improve our city and make it a better place to live. The principal areas were $12.852 million on roads and sidewalks, $9.774 million on waters/sewers and other infrastructure and $2.416 million on vehicles and equipment.
“Overall, the 2021 financial results indicate that the town has fulfilled its commitments with respect to the budget adopted and we finished the year with an operating surplus of $2.591 million.”
• For 2022, Levi said that while projects have been slow to start because of the COVID pandemic, supply delays and higher costs, the town has allocated this year as part of the three-year capital expenditure program, “$1.5 million for the rehabilitation of the sewers. About $1 million is allocated for roads and sidewalks. The projects are financed by government grants and the surplus.”
• “Other projects include playground improvements, pool equipment upgrades, benches and urban furniture renewals. The tennis [court] reconstruction was a carry-over project from the previous administration and the work will be completed in late summer, though at additional costs.”
Levi added that “we now have a united council where ideas are pooled, analyzed, formulated into action plans and implemented, in close collaboration, by all the elected officials. We also rely on an excellent cadre of municipal employees.”
The entire report is being made available at hampstead.qc.ca.
