Hampstead gone wild!

A question at the June 7 Hampstead council meeting about beautification plans for an area of the town sparked long-simmering anger directed by Mayor William Steinberg at Councillor Jack Edery.
Steinberg told the meeting that his wife Doris was the chief volunteer regarding beautification and was responsible for great improvements.
"It was very popular and I'll mention it any chance I get!" the Mayor said.
She ended her involvement late last year following what Steinberg called a "very obnoxious and quite possibly actionable e-mail." He revealed the author was Edery. (The Suburban now has a copy of the e-mail).
A town audit regarding beautification spending found "nothing nefarious", but there were issues with having non-town staff people in charge of local programs.
During the June 7 meeting, Steinberg reacted to a resident describing the beautification effort as a "family business.
"The allegations that there was something wrong going on, which were found to be false, is very unfortunate."
Edery intervened at that point.
"My job [having the Finance portfolio] is to make sure we have proper controls in place," he said. "I don't want to take away from any of the work Doris did, but there were problematic controls in place and the audit noted those. So don't start getting on my case about vile letters and 'everything was unsubstantiated.' Council unanimously backed bringing in the auditors based on what I recommended."
Steinberg angrily reacted. "If that was your only concern, you should have had the brains to bring it up quietly...especially when you mention Doris and Mala [Mellor] by name in the context of inappropriately authorizing $21,000 in expenditures, and you eventually found out it was [town director-general Richard Sun] who authorized that."
Edery attempted to intervene, but Steinberg advised him not to do so.
"The last councillor who talked over me ran for Mayor, and lost," the Mayor said. "While you convinced the councillors to have an external auditor do a report, they found nothing inappropriate, except they recommended we should have someone like a green foreman who could approve these things....In the meantime, we have lost the best free service we ever had. It was lost because of your vile e-mail."
Steinberg argued that Edery's e-mail is actionable, "if my wife chooses to go that route.
"Right now, the e-mail has not been made public, but I would advise you to stop trying to defend yourself, because what you did was indefensible."
"No, I'm sorry," Edery said. "You cannot attack me in public and say what I did was wrong. At the end of the day, there was no purchase order on a $32,000 payment and Richard approved it after the fact, not before. We usually approve things and then the work gets done. There's nothing criminal or bad intent on anyone's part, I said it 1,000 times."
"Councillor Edery, you have been told but choose to forget that there are many cases where invoices and POs are approved after the fact, including for the external auditors who did the audit," Steinberg responded.
"You do a PO, and it has a particular amount, and if you happen to go over that amount, you come back to the manager and the manager approves it if the person has spending authority," Edery said. "The [beautification] money was spent in a way that shouldn't have been done.... If people want to take that as a personal rebuke, there's nothing I can do about that."
Steinberg shot back that "for you to put in an e-mail that you believe either my wife or Mala inappropriately caused this money to be spent and, furthermore, should repay the money — go read your e-mail again and don't try to tell me it was perfectly okay and all you were doing was pointing out a little control problem! You didn't have authority to give directives to members of council... and that's exactly what you did!
"I will read your e-mail in public so that people can see what you said because you're not going to twist the truth!....I am about to read you [the e-mail] and Joel Goldenberg can print it in his newspaper (The Suburban), and then, Councillor Edery, you can deal with the fallout!"
"Is this absolutely necessary?!" asked Councillor Warren Budning. "This is not a therapy session!"
"If Councillor Edery wants to apologize right now..." Steinberg said, as council members spoke simultaneously.
"Mr. Mayor, enough is enough, thank you," said Councillor Harvey Shaffer.
"For now, we'll proceed with the meeting," Steinberg said.
