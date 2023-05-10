Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi explained to a resident why the cost of the town's redone tennis court, which is nearly complete, increased from $1.3 million to $3 million.
The resident said she was told that, before COVID began, there was a $1.3 million budget for the new court "that came from the beautification tax that was being collected, being set aside to build the tennis court.
"Now I've been told the court actually came in at $3 million. Is that true?"
Levi said that was indeed the case.
"What happened between $1.3 million and $3 million that it went so high?" the resident asked.
Levi responded that he does not know what took place before he became Mayor in late 2021.
"When I did assume office, and there was a new mandate, there were serious issues with the existing builder of the tennis courts. Basically, the builder was not following their end of the terms of the contract and it was causing problems. So we had no choice at that point in time. We had to go back to tender because the courts were already demolished and we couldn't leave them like that, as is. It wouldn't be fair to the town. It was a very unfortunate situation, but we were stuck between a rock and a hard place."
The Mayor added that the town went back to tender, and while the new builder proceeded properly, the cost increased significantly.
"The work that was slated to be done [in the first instance] was not really what needed to be done."
Levi said the latest funds will come out of the park tax, which is paid when a homeowner demolishes a house.
"That can only be used on items that belong in a park."
Councillor Jack Edery, who has the finance portfolio, pointed out that an extra $250,000 is being used from the town's surplus, because of a shortfall. Levi said that came from an additional surplus account.
The resident then asked if membership fees will be also used to make up for the increased cost.
"We've definitely increased our fees for memberships," the Mayor pointed out. "In addition, we are actively pursuing advertisements and sponsorships on the court. We want to raise $100,000 or more every season to make up for this."
The resident said she perceived that non-residents are being deterred from becoming members as their fees are going up significantly.
"Is that going to pose a problem at the end of the season?" she asked. "The volume is going to go down, so the money might go down too. How is the town looking at that?"
Levi said that, in general in the town, in the past for tennis and other services for which fees are charged, "the increase in fees year over year have not really been done properly.
"There's been virtually no significant increase in fees, from a user fee perspective, with all of those fees, from overnight parking and so forth, and rather than rely on actual property taxes to make up for any losses on what we offer, we decided to actually increase the user fees to what they should be, in comparison to the market. Our tennis fees in comparison to years past, they're significantly higher, but when you compare to other markets, they're in line." Councillor Leon Elfassy, who has the tennis portfolio, also said the fee in Hampstead is not far from that of other municipalities.
This year, the fee for a season membership on the tennis court is $475 for a resident and $735 for a non-resident. For a family, it's $700 for residents and $900 for non-residents.
The resident asked again if the fee increase was done to deter non-residents from joining.
"Absolutely not," Levi said. "If you take a look at all our other user fees, the pool, camp or other athletic programs, there's always a price differential between residents and non-residents. We also significantly increased the fees for residents. It's not that we froze the resident fees and increased the non-resident fees."
Elfassy said he is confident the same numbers will join because of the beauty of the new state-of-the-art court, and the pros who will be on hand.
"It's really something, everyone will want to be there."
