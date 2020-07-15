Hampstead denounces racism against Asian communities

Hampstead council passed a resolution at their July meeting to vigorously "denounce acts of hate, racism and violence directed towards persons of diverse Asian origins in Montreal.”
The town's resolution joins one tabled last month by Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, and passed unanimously by the City of Montreal, in light of "acts of aggression, harassment, and insults of a racist and xenophobic nature in shops, public transit, parks, and in the streets, due to the stigmatization of the coronavirus as “the Chinese virus."
The town motion was moved by Councillor Harvey Shaffer and seconded by Councillor Michael Goldwax.
Mayor William Steinberg said the town is asking its residents to show "openness, solidarity and respect for the rights of people of all origins."
But earlier in the videoconferenced council meeting, council regular Elana Hersh asked, regarding the resolution, why "Asians are singled out, and why all races were not included," and added that council has not yet made a statement about the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Not only is this vitally important, it would send a message of support to the residents and employees of Hampstead," her question also says.
Steinberg replied that Hampstead employees know there is no discrimination or racism from the town.
"One of our most senior members of our management, our comptroller, is Black; one of our excellent Public Security officers is Black, he served in Afghanistan and took a Hampstead flag and when he came back, he presented it to the council, and we had a very nice presentation.
"We don't discriminate against anybody — I sit in on the interviews of all senior management positions and I assure you, there's no hint of any type of discrimination. Our employees are a veritable United Nations. We want only the very best people working for us, and when you discriminate, you don't get the best people."
The mayor said there were two incidents of racism in the town in the last 15 years, "but not on the part of the town, I want to be clear about that.
"One was a Driving While Black situation — I immediately informed our [SPVM Station 9] commander, and I told the resident what to do if it were to happen again. I heard about the other situation — I approached the Black residents and we had a two-hour conversation in which I made it very clear the town would never discriminate against anybody."
Asked for details of the latter incident, Steinberg told The Suburban that the conversation was a private one, "and the residents remain happy and are still living in Hampstead many years later."
"We have also passed numerous resolutions against discrimination — the one regarding Bill 21 (disallowing civil servants to wear religious clothing or symbols on the job) was the most recent before tonight's resolution. The biggest impact of Bill 21 is against Muslims."
Steinberg also revealed that the Association of Suburban Municipalities, "in the very near future, will be putting out a statement, which I fully endorse, that deals with the issue of racism in general terms, covering everybody. We certainly consider racism to be a terrible thing, no matter who it's against."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.