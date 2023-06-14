Hampstead councillor intensifies call for speed plan in light of tragedy

Hampstead councillor Jack Edery intensified his call for a town-wide traffic calming plan, in light of the June 7 accident in which Sigal Bar Weizmann, 55, was struck by a car and killed at the corner of Bourret and McLynn.
A second woman was seriously injured.
While the accident took place in Snowdon, the area is just two blocks away from Hampstead.
"We need traffic calming and safety measures in Hampstead," Edery posted on social media. "A town-wide plan to slow things down and keep people safe. Rabbi [Moishe] New asked [Friday] at Sigal’s funeral ‘what can we do?’ Our answer has to be, make our roads safe."
The posting prompted numerous comments. Ariel Kincler posted "start by expanding the drivable space on Bourret. Please email CDN-NDG Mayor Katahwa to remove the bike path before July 1, 2023. All of Hampstead council should be putting pressure on her before another senseless tragedy happens. It must be done immediately."
Another poster agreed with Kincler, writing "I saw this coming the minute they announced that stupid bike lane. Montreal is becoming a death trap for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. All the mayors better wake up or we will have more tragedies."
Yet another poster, regarding this theory, warned about jumping to conclusions, saying something could have happened to the driver.
Kincler responded that judging by a picture he posted, "you will clearly see how poorly thought out that bike path is, not to mention the impossibility of turning right on Bourret from Decarie forever, pretty much.
"Two SUVs or vans cannot pass side by side on that street without one of the cars scraping the green dividers. That in itself should be enough grounds for it's immediate removal. I'm a very avid cyclist, but that bike path has to go. The road is too narrow."
Kincler added that he spoke to a witness who lives at the corner of McLynn and Bourret "and she told me the driver had no medical emergency of any kind — she was perfectly fine afterwards, excluding the shock, it was most probably an oncoming car that spooked her and out of fear of being hit she swerved abruptly and guess what car she was driving, a van. Not a Nissan Micra."
Last year, as reported in The Suburban, Edery made an identical call for a town-wide traffic calming plan, in reaction to a Facebook post by town resident Genny Moore.
“My kids and I witnessed a dog get hit by a car on Heath yesterday, between Albion and Cressy,” Moore wrote at the time.. “It’s not even spring yet, and cars are racing down towards Côte St. Luc Road as though it was a racetrack in hopes of getting the green light. Although we don’t know if speed had anything to do with the driver’s ability to respond (we had to wave/yell him down as he wasn’t aware that he had a hit a 50lb dog), it does highlight that this is still a residential area with more and more small kids, and yes dogs, we need something more than a roll through stop sign to deter drivers from speeding. How do we go about inquiring if road safety can be further improved?”
Edery posted that “speeding is one of the most common concerns I heard from residents while going door to door. I think we need a town-wide plan to address the question.”
