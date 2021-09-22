The Sept. 13 Hampstead council meeting question period was filled with accusations and conflict, including indications that most sitting and running councillors will not be supporting Mayor William Steinberg for re-election in November.
Much of the conflict is over differences between the Mayor and most of council over the future of apartment buildings in Côte St. Luc Road. Most councillors voted against a Steinberg resolution calling for a redevelopment of 10 storeys.
During the meeting, one anonymous questioner pointed out that Councillor Leon Elfassy had no portfolio on council for a few years, and is now in charge of the tennis portfolio.
"Suddenly, now, you're all close with the Mayor in exchange for [him not] running a candidate against you," Anonymous asked. "These back door deals between the Mayor and Elfassy need to stop."
"That is false," said Steinberg, who was reading the question. "There was no discussion between Councillor Elfassy and myself about him taking on some portfolios in return for my not putting a councillor against him.... Attempts to smear both myself and Councillor Elfassy, I don't appreciate it. It doesn't reflect well on you, Mr. or Ms. Anonymous."
Elfassy said he has made it clear "I am not supporting Bill Steinberg.
"I'm not going door-to-door to ask people to vote for him. Everybody here knows that Bill and I have history from past elections. If I was to hold a grudge, I would ask people to find someone else to support."
Elfassy also said he would welcome an opponent in the election.
"I've always said that I don't think anybody should be acclaimed. Being acclaimed means you didn't earn your seat."
Another questioner contended that Steinberg is trying to replace some of the current councillors with other candidates.
"Considering you have worked with and endorsed these people in the past, why are you trying to replace them?" the question said.
Steinberg replied that it is not appropriate to answer the question at a council meeting.
"I've answered it numerous times when I go door to door. I've answered it in my literature."
(Steinberg wrote on his website billsteinberg.ca that fulfilling his vision "won’t be possible unless you elect Mayor Steinberg and the councillors that share this vision....[he] is excited that new candidates such as Julie Brummer, Davin Sufer and Jason Farber will be campaigning.")
Another questioner asked who paid for a pamphlet sent out by Steinberg, and why CSL Road tenants were ignored. Steinberg said his official agent paid for the electoral pamphlet.
"Why are you ignoring CSL Road?" Councillor Warren Budning asked the Mayor.
"That is something I don't wish to answer at this point in time," Steinberg responded.
"Let's be honest, it's because you don't consider [the people on] CSL Road to be real residents," Budning shot back. "It's because you don't represent them, you don't feel they deserve representation."
"Councillor Budning, if you want to use this forum to make electoral comments, which are false, I will respond, I'm sorry," Steinberg said.
"It's not electoral comments, it's just the truth," Budning said. "You do it time and time again. I'm happy to see Councillor Elfassy not supporting you, because that means your entire council, minus Harvey Shaffer, is not supporting you for re-election. This is all about you as a leader."
"If you want to use this forum to make certain statements, you can, but don't talk over me when I'm talking!" Steinberg responded, also saying that Budning, and Councillors Michael Goldwax and Jack Edery favour eight-storey redevelopments on CSL Road, and that this and other variations means tenants have to vacate.
"That's not a natural conclusion," Edery said. "We have the power, through the demolition committee, to determine a viable deal for the tenants. We have the power and the obligtion to make sure this is done fairly."
Steinberg countered that he favours a proper relocation plan for tenants and if there is a renoviction, "the town has absolutely no power to require a relocation plan." He added that the higher amount of stories developers go, resulting in more revenue, the more money is available for a relocation plan.
"But let's stop with the electoral stuff. I have the ability with the funds I raised from contributions to get my message out there. I don't think you guys should be playing political games at a council meeting."
'You brought my name in first, Sir," Edery shot back.
"Raise the money and get your own messages out," Steinberg said.
Anoher anonymous questioner than asked Steinberg regarding CSL Road: "What is in it for you personally? Don't say nothing since we all know there's a sweet back door deal for you."
Steinberg responded by saying, "well, Anonymous, I invite you to write that with your name attached because I will take care of you very quickly. I don't accept lies, and all this Anonymous stuff allows people to spew nonsense.
"I am not corrupt, period! At some point, COVID will be over, we'll go to live meetings, and people will have to identify themselves. Then things will be a lot more polite. Shame on you for that question."
