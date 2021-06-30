Hampstead council meetings plagued with technical difficulties

The phenomenon of municipal council meetings held on various Internet platforms because of the COVID-19 pandemic is a new one, and not free of technical difficulties.
But of all the councils I cover (Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West and St. Laurent), Hampstead's meetings have had the most problems.
To be fair, Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent had a head start, having started to video record their meetings before the pandemic began. CSL first recorded the meetings and then released them on their website and on YouTube later, but now they are broadcast live on YouTube, with each council member in a different location. The only technical issue I have seen is a common one, one councillor's screen will sometimes freeze.
St. Laurent's broadcasts are generally smooth. Montreal West had not recorded their meetings before the pandemic, and had been urged by some residents to do so. When the pandemic hit, the meetings were first audio-recorded, but now, like Côte St. Luc, they are broadcast live on YouTube with occasional freezing being the only issue.
Hampstead uniquely broadcasts their meeting through Microsoft Teams, To gain access, you have to click on a link from the website, and then go through two more steps to get access to the meeting.
The town's council meetings, visually, are the least attractive of the ones I cover. While council members in other municipalities can clearly be seen on the screen, Hampstead's screen is dominated by the council agenda. The faces of the council members are seen on the bottom right-hand of the screen, although it is possible to make an adjustment to see the faces more clearly, if the part of the screen with the questions from residents is blocked out.
But watching the meeting is frequently not easy. Sometimes the sound of one council member's feed is distorted— in early June, that happened to Mayor William Steinberg.
More seriously, and this has happened on a few occasions, the link from the town's website to the video does not enable access. I have personally texted Councillor Leon Elfassy on several occasions to alert him to the issue.
At the special June 21 meeting, the link from the town website did not work, although a link Councillor Jack Edery provided via the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page did. As a result, there were few virtual attendees at that meeting, and only one question, which was related to the difficulty in accessing the meeting.
Also during the meeting, Steinberg's personal screen indicated there were no attendees, but other councillors saw on their screens that there were two or three watching, including myself.
We asked Steinberg why the technical difficulties were taking place, and if the town would consider switching to YouTube, as CSL and Montreal West have done.
Steinberg passed on the inquiry on to Thierry Houle-Gingras, Hampstead's Information and Security Director.
"The link that was on the website had an error," Houle-Gingras wrote to Steinberg and The Suburban. "I corrected it. It has no relation with the technology that we are using. Sorry for the inconvenience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.