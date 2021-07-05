Hampstead council explodes again over CSL Road upzoning issue

The July 5 Hampstead council meeting exploded over the ongoing issue of whether the town's part of Côte St. Luc Road should be upzoned with new residential buildings.
Mayor William Steinberg favours 10-storey buildings, saying the revenue could result in a new civic centre within four years. His recent non-binding resolution proposing 10-storey buildings was defeated in a 5-2 council vote. Some council members suggested eight storeys as a compromise.
The latest fracas started after Councillor Leon Elfassy earlier in the evening proposed that Steinberg agree with eight storeys.
"He is still adamant, sticking to his opinion that 10 storeys in the only option," Elfassy said.
Steinberg said he swore an oath "many, many times, because I've been elected many times, and based on that, I do what is in the best interests of the residents of Hampstead."
The mayor said that if an upzoning results in eight or 10 storeys, the current tenants still have to move.
"There's no way to compromise with the tenants. They're living in buildings that are 50 to 75 years old, they're deteriorating and progress is going to happen. Nobody on council wants no change."
Steinberg added that "if we're talking about compromise with the 10-15 [nearby] homes that will be impacted should higher buildings go up on CSL Road, 10-15 homes is a very small minority and I always answer to the majority."
The Mayor said, to him, the recent Léger survey results on upzoning indicate "residents want 10 or even more storeys."
Steinberg said he proposed to the dissenting councillors to "have a separate little referendum [in the November election]. They can choose eight, nine or 10 storeys. The councillors will have to commit, if they're re-elected, that we will go by whatever is chosen."
Councillor Warren Budning implored "all residents," to "listen to what the Mayor just said.
"He doesn't care if your building goes under renovation, if it's sold... he doesn't care about you. That's terrible leadership! That is not how you take care of your citizens!
"I can't believe that you're running this city right now!"
Steinberg disagreed, saying "it's incumbent upon all of us, councillors and Mayor, to listen to the people, not to a small minority but to everybody."
"You have hundreds of residents who live on CSL Road, a huge proportion of your population!" Budning replied. "That's not standing up and protecting your citizens! That's a Mayor standing up, arms locked with developers, saying 'money, money, money!' It's terrible!"
Steinberg replied that Budning was "putting words in my mouth.
"I trust the tenants on CSL Road are just as bright as everybody else, and can fully understand what I said. Whether you have 10 or eight or six storeys or a renoviction, you have to move."
"You can use your powers as a representative of the people!" Budning countered. "Did you happen to see a massive front-page story in The Gazette about the fact there's not enough affordable housing in the city?! Did you not listen to residents in the town hall, crying to you about the fact there's nowhere for them to live?!
"This is crazy what I'm hearing!"
Steinberg accused Budning of political grandstanding, but the councillor countered that "I don't have an ego, I don't care about being elected, I care about standing up for the people!"
"You're not standing up for the people at all!" Steinberg said. "You're ignoring the vast majority of residents in the town who would like to upzone, and all the good things that would come, including lower tax increases and higher home values."
Budning said he is not against development, and added that 59 percent of those who responded to the Léger survey want eight storeys or less.
"The issue is how you portray the situation. Your job is to be a leader. You're not a leader right now.... Five out of six councillors voted against your resolution. At a certain point, do you say everybody else is out to lunch or are you?!"
Steinberg said the councillors should also be acting in the best interest of the town.
"I'm very sorry that too many of them are absolutely not."
Budning saying tying a referendum question to an election is "not fair to the town," that "there's a lot more involved in running the city."
Steinberg responded by inviting Budning to visit his campaign website "and you will see I'm not running on one issue. I talk about my 16-year track record, and my vision for a new era for Hampstead.... I know what the pulse of the residents is."
"How is that you know more than all of us?!" Budning angrily asked.
"In four months, there's an election," Steinberg responded. "We'll find out whether I know or don't know."
Councillor Jack Edery said government should differentiate and achieve a balance between value (money) and values.
Councillor Michael Goldwax objected to Steinberg's reference to his campaign website.
"I didn't realize that town council meetings become election platforms.... I also don't agree we should have a referendum question, any question, tied to a general election."
