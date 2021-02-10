Hampstead council debates CSL Road study release

Some members of Hampstead council engaged in a debate on how the town will release one of its commissioned studies regarding the feasibility of new housing on its portion of Côte St. Luc Road.
Last month, Mayor William Steinberg responded to a resident that the Altus Solutions Group feasibility study, to determine potential tax revenue for housing development in that area, could possibly be on the hampstead.qc.ca website by the end of January. However, this has not happened yet.
Council was asked for an update at the Feb. 1 council meeting. Steinberg replied that all the studies are complete and each councillor and has a copy, as do members of Hampstead's Planning and Architectural Committee (PAC). The other reports are the BC2 urban planning report and the CIMA+ traffic study
"There will be a meeting on Feb. 15 to discuss the studies and, shortly after that, all the information should be put on our website," the Mayor explained.
Councillor Warren Budning asked for a timeframe regarding the release of the report and any subsequent public consultations. Steinberg said that can be prepared, "as long as everybody realizes it's kind of steps without any detailed dates."
The Mayor added that most of the documents are in French and English, with the exception of the French CIMA+ traffic study — for that, a summary in both languages would be placed on the website.
Steinberg said he did not want to "waste money" commissioning an English translation.
A debate then ensued, with Budning calling for the entire French-only report to be released on the town's website as well.
"The opposition [to an apartment building on CSL Road] as expressed in the 2019 referendum had a concern about traffic, and if everybody sees the report, it would seem to quell it," Budning said, adding that residents would get to see the methodology and research. "This would be open and transparent.... Just release the report."
Steinberg said he will approve that if most councillors want it, "but it's my judgment that, for clear communication, we don't make things clearer just by dumping material on people's laps. The summary, written by the people who did the report, is accurate. It's easy to understand. You don't have to look at 100 pages of diagrams and charts. Unless you're a traffic engineer, it will make no sense to you," even if it was in English.
"Just provide a link, it doesn't cost us anything," Councillor Jack Edery said. "Let them download it. If it's unfathomable, let them make their own choice."
Budning said the Altus report is 145 pages, and that is being released in its entirety, in both languages.
"A lot of people who don't understand finance or the methodology behind it may think it's incomprehensible," the councillor said. "I think it's disrespectful to the public to say 'you're only entitled to the conclusions'" of the CIMA+ report."
Most councillors indeed called for the release of the entire CIMA+ French-only report.
"I'm not trying to create a point of contention here," Budning said. "I just think it's respectful to the residents, giving them all the information we have. If we're going to make decisions on behalf of the community, it's only fair they understand what we're basing our decisions on."
"No one is more in favour of transparency than I am," Steinberg said.
