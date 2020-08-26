Hampstead council chided for tardiness

Hampstead council was chided for tardiness during the Aug. 18 special council meeting, as the session was 35 minutes late in starting.
The wait was so long that this reporter, after a half hour from the 7 p.m. start time, texted Councillor Leon Elfassy to ask when the meeting would start. We were told "soon," and a few minutes later, the meeting did begin.
When the meeting began, Mayor William Steinberg apologized for the late start.
"Unfortunately, we had a few problems, a particular councillor, Harvey Shaffer, is tied up and he was with us in a [pre-public] council meeting, but he doesn't have the equipment to join us for the actual council meeting," he explained. "We were trying to find a way to get him in."
Steinberg then read a question from an anonymous questioner, which said: "Why do you always start meetings late? It's very disrespectful of our time."
The mayor answered, saying "I assure you that it isn't our choice, we don't want to start meetings late, but our first responsibility is to deal with all the items we have to deal with."
Late starts to Hampstead council meetings are indeed a regular occurrence, much to the annoyance of residents when they attend the sessions at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park. Sometimes the meetings begin up to 20 minutes late.
From The Suburban's experience, Hampstead's is the only meeting that this reporter covers in which lateness is a regular occurrence. St. Laurent's meetings always start on time; and Côte St. Luc's are rarely late, and if so, maybe five to ten minutes after the 8 p.m. start time.
In Montreal West, after a couple of late starts, it only took one complaint for the council to commit to starting meetings on time, and that has been the case ever since.
Anther point of irritation for Hampstead residents has been the frequent recesses that take place during council meetings to discuss particular agenda items. Sometimes the recesses are short, and other times — such as during the early August council meeting — they last up to an hour. Residents wonder why the agenda item in question was not discussed before the meeting began, as happens in other municipalities and boroughs.
Again, recesses never take place in St. Laurent and, to the best of my recollection, Montreal West, and very rarely take place in CSL.
At the early August Hampstead meeting, a resident complained that council held the lengthy recess.
"It is completely disrespectful to the residents of the town, who have been online for over an hour and 20 minutes waiting for this meeting," the question said. "This should have been discussed beforehand, and if it couldn't have been, should have been brought up next month. Not acceptable."
Steinberg's response at the time was that the comment "is noted." He then moved to adjourn that council meeting.
