Hampstead recently considered temporarily closing Ellerdale to traffic because of the poor condition of the much-used street, Mayor Jeremy Levi said last week.
On March 7, Ellerdale resident Ryan Vaupshas posted photos of the street on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page and wrote: "I’m fully aware that this is the worst time of year for our roads… however I don’t think any other street in Hampstead looks like this right now. If there are 'fragile aqueducts/pipes' beneath the surface… this must be fixed!"
Levi offered a response on this issue at the March 7 council meeting.
"Ellerdale is probably in the worst condition that it's ever been," the Mayor said. "We're fully aware. We were even briefly discussing whether we were going to close Ellerdale to traffic, it's in horrendous condition."
Regarding short-term fixes, "there was a delivery of hot asphalt, I believe today [March 7] and tomorrow [March 8] all the potholes are getting corrected.
"The problem is, right now, when snow thaws and we have freezing again — it's not restricted to Ellerdale, you can see it throughout the island, potholes are at their worst right now."
Levi said the long-term goal is to "fix it.
"We mentioned before there's a very old, fragile water main under that road that belongs to Montreal, and if we would do any major road repairs, I'm told that not maybe it would break, but certainly it would break, and you'd have damages from the flooding in the millions, and Hampstead would be exposed to all of that."
Levi said the town is "working on many different avenues to get Montreal to the table, to share information with us on the actual state of the water main.
"In fact, we had a brief discussion amongst the council on the different avenues we can approach. For sure, it's one of this new mandate's priorities to have that done. It's not fair to residents, and to all commuters who drive on there, but there's only so much we can do with regards to how to fix it."
The Ellerdale resident at the meeting pointed out that he has seen passing cars with two wheels on the sidewalk and two wheels on the road to avoid the potholes, and said the street is dangerous for pedestrians.
Levi responded "that's one of the reasons why we were contemplating closing Ellerdale. The asphalt is coming, and we'll assess the situation right after that."
(0) comments
