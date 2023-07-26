Hampstead conducted an inventory of homes built in the town before 1940, of which there are many in the area popularly known as Old Hampstead.
The inventory is being done in connection with Quebec's Bill 69, the Cultural Heritage Act, "which requires us to present a bylaw and an inventory listing of all houses built before 1940, which have what's called protected status," Mayor Jeremy Levi told a July 5 public consultation meeting. "I believe we are the first municipality on the island of Montreal to complete an entire inventory. A big appreciation to our Director of Urban Planning, Mario Duchesne, for undertaking such a tremendous feat."
Levi later told The Suburban that, in connection with this, municipalities have to create a demolition bylaw.
"It's still not 100 percent clear what's going to be required from all the municipalities," he added. "The government is going to take this inventory and take a look and make some adjustments. From my understanding, it's not going to be as simple as it normally was to demolish a house built prior to 1940."
According to the 2020 Bill 69 National Assembly document, the bill "amends mainly the Cultural Heritage Act" and the Minister of Culture is "required to draw up a consultation policy to foster the participation of persons or bodies concerned by the guidelines to be followed regarding knowledge, protection, enhancement and transmission of cultural heritage, a method for assessing the heritage interest of immovables and sites, and a grid for categorizing classified heritage immovables and sites."
As well, "the Minister must request the opinion of the Conseil du patrimoine culturel du Québec concerning determined acts, including the total demolition of a main building and the construction of a new main building on a declared or classified heritage site."
Regarding what was passed in cities and towns, "regional county municipalities are required to adopt and update an inventory of immovables that have heritage value, which is to be made, consigned and disseminated in the manner prescribed by a regulation of the Minister.
"The Act respecting land use planning and development is also amended to modernize the regulatory powers of local municipalities with regard to demolition and to broaden such powers, mainly for immovable heritage protection purposes... a local municipality is required to maintain in force a by-law relating to the demolition of immovables, which must cover at least the immovables entered in the regional county municipality’s inventory and the immovables that are recognized, or are situated on a recognized heritage site. Consequently, the authorizations given in accordance with such a by-law will be the only ones necessary to demolish recognized immovables or immovables situated on a recognized heritage site."
