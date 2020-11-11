Hampstead council passed a resolution last week calling on the City of Montreal to "prioritize the reconstruction of a 70-year-old water line" of the main water network serving the town, Côte des Neiges-NDG and Côte St. Luc "to ensure a safe water supply."
As previously reported by The Suburban, Mayor William Steinberg has said that the condition of Ellerdale Road, which becomes Isabella in Snowdon and Fielding in NDG, has been a longstanding problem. Back in 2016, Steinberg explained that the obstacle to repairing Ellerdale beween Côte St. Luc Road and Macdonald has been a fragile never-maintained main that supplies most of Hampstead's water.
"If we repave Ellerdale, the work will likely lead to breaks in the water main and catastrophic flooding," Steinberg wrote in 2016. "In order to prevent that, the water main must first be relined, but the main is the responsibility of the Montreal Agglomeration, as it is one of the major distribution mains for the entire island. We need Montreal’s agreement for us to do the work since the agglomeration must pay for it."
Steinberg also brought up the matter at recent council meetings.
A copy of the Nov. 2 resolution was sent to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, Montreal Executive Committee president Benoit Dorais, CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery and Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein.
"Montreal knows about this, but there's no particular time estimate, and at the present time, what I was told is we're looking at five to 10 years," Steinberg told the Nov. 2 council meeting. "That's not acceptable to me, not at all. Until that water main is fixed, we can't fix Ellerdale, as I've mentioned many times. Montreal has written us to say they will have no liability.
"This resolution is an attempt to push Montreal to go faster on this. Far more residents of Côte St. Luc and Cote des Neiges-NDG use Ellerdale than Hampstead residents. We addressed a couple of potholes today, but the entire road is terrible, and we can't do it until Montreal does their part."
Steinberg earlier said cold patch was used to cover potholes mentioned during question period.
