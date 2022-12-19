The Town of Hampstead issued a boil water alert Monday after traces of e.coli were found in the local water supply.
Residents are being told to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it. Doing otherwise could be hazardous to one's health.
"Allow water to cool before using it for drinking, preparing food/baby formula and brushing your teeth," says a town advisory. "Boiled water can be refrigerated for up to three days. Get rid of all ice, infant formula, juice, etc before the advisory was issued."
On Tuesday, the town posted, "in conjunction with a certified laboratory, the Town of Hampstead conducts a series of tests to analyze drinking water quality.
"In order to lift the boil water advisory, the results of these tests must show no contaminants. The boil-water protocol will be in effect until at least this Thursday. A new notice will be sent as soon as Public Health and the ministère de l'environnement give us permission to lift the advisory."
