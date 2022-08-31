Hampstead blood drive exceeds target

Hampstead’s 16th annual blood drive, held Aug. 23 at the Adessky Community Centre, was a “huge success,” says co-chairman and Hampstead councillor Michael Goldwax.
“I want to personally thank everyone who came out to donate, was there in support or came to help out today,” he said. “We achieved 126 percent of our objectives. We are looking to make next year’s event even bigger. Huge thanks to the staff and administration of Ville de Hampstead / Town of Hampstead, employees of Héma-Québec and TCBY Cote St-Luc for providing frozen yogurt treats to the donors. I am proud to share that our 16 years of blood drives have saved approximately 7,500 lives to date.”
Goldwax added that he was pleased to see so many “first time blood donors and it is always a pleasure to see the regulars that come year after year for this great cause.”
As previously reported, Goldwax and his son Brandon Baran-Goldwax have co-chaired the drive since 2007. A previous announcement pointed out that Brandon “owes his life to his parents, who pioneered direct-donation in Quebec in 1996 when he was born as a micro-Preemie at 25 weeks.
“Michael has been a regular blood-donor since being the first direct-donor in Quebec following the birth of his very premature son. Due to Brandon’s extremely small size from being born 15 weeks too early, he required complete blood transfusions. Brandon’s blood had become fatally toxic as he could not fight infections during the first few weeks of his life. During this time, there was a Hepatitis-C tainted blood scare and Michael was adamant that Brandon only receives his blood, to avoid further risk of infection.”
At that time, “autologous blood donations, donating blood for one’s own later use, were allowed, but giving blood directly to another person was not permitted in Quebec. However, several hours after Brandon’s birth, it was clear that he needed blood transfusions and Michael worked tirelessly with the Red Cross to get all the appropriate paperwork and approval to allow for direct donation. Michael was put on a high-iron regimen so that he would be able to give blood every few days to ensure his son’s survival.”
Goldwax then worked then worked with the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Jewish General Hospital, “with Dr. Lajos Kovac, to facilitate the process for future families who wish to set up direct donations to their preemies.
“Now, parents of preemies who are dealing with similar difficult and stressful situations can seamlessly provide the necessary blood for their child to survive.”
In 2007, Goldwax brought the Hampstead blood drive idea to Héma-Québec “so that as a community, they can further help save lives.”
Brandon’s story can be seen at https://fondation.hema-quebec.qc.ca/histoire-brandon.
