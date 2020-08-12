Hampstead blood drive Aug. 25, by appointment only this year

Hampstead’s 14th annual blood drive will be taking place 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park, but this year it will be by appointment only because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Councillor Michael Goldwax announced.
“This is something that has been very near and dear to my heart for the past 14 years with the town and the past 24 years with my son,” the councillor told the Aug. 3 council meeting. “I ask everyone to please call 1-800-343-7264, option 3, or if you go onto the Héma-Québec website, you can send an e-mail at igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca. Please come out, give blood and save a life, like I did for my son 24 years ago.”
Goldwax has explained his inspiration for launching the blood drive, which is chaired by his son Brandon. He pointed out that in 1996, “Brandon was born very premature at 25 weeks and required multiple blood transfusions. However, at the time, there was a Hepatitis C tainted blood scare.
“Since Brandon was unable to fight off infections in his state, I was adamant that he receive only my blood,” the councillor has explained. “Blood donations, which are referred to as ‘autologous,’ already existed if we wanted to prepare blood prior to one’s own surgeries, but giving blood to another person directly was not permitted in Quebec at the time.”
Despite this, “I worked tirelessly with Red Cross to allow for direct donations to be legalized in Quebec, so that I could ensure my son’s survival. Several hours after his birth and during the first few weeks of his life, I was put on a high-iron regimen so that I would be able to give blood every few days.”
Goldwax has detailed that he brought the idea of a Hampstead blood drive to Héma-Québec “so that we, as a community, can help save lives. “Every pint makes a difference and could help save up to four lives while rejuvenating the blood in your body. If you can save four lives while doing something that will be beneficial to your body... would you?”
