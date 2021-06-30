Hampstead beautification fracas continues online

The controversy over Hampstead's beautification file, which exploded at the early June council meeting between Mayor William Steinberg and Councillor Jack Edery, continued on Facebook.
During the early June meeting, Steinberg berated Edery for sending an e-mail to various recipients within the town which the Mayor felt cast aspersions on his wife's volunteer efforts to beautify the town. Steinberg strongly implied his wife might sue. Edery has said, as the council member responsible for the finance portfolio, that his e-mail was appropriate. Doris Steinberg withdrew from her volunteer efforts after what the mayor referred to as the "vile" e-mail was sent.
The controversy was sparked again on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page when Mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi posted video from the meeting, and a comment.
"I agree 100 percent with Councillor Jack Edery on this," he wrote in part. "As a practicing CPA auditor, financial controls are imperative and are at the heart of a well-run organization. Since the issue relates to the Mayor’s wife, the moment a red flag was raised, the Mayor should have recused himself from all discussions. Based on this video, it does not seem to be the case."
This prompted strong replies from the Steinbergs' son and daughter.
"My mother volunteered tirelessly for the town for 14 years," wrote Craig Steinberg, who posts as "Craig Steiny." "She not only didn't get a penny, she saved the town lots of money and won awards doing it. I have volunteered my professional services for the town as well. My father has always been extremely strict about us not benefiting in any way....To drag my mother's name through the mud is disgusting. You want to run against the Mayor, fine, but leave his family out of it."
A post from well-known lawyer, commentator and philanthropist David Lisbona, defending Edery as "beyond reproach," sparked a response from the Steinbergs' daughter Tara, who wrote Edery is "not beyond reproach.
"He screwed up in handling those checks and balances by pointing the finger at the wrong person," she wrote in part. "This very much should have remained an internal issue and I can assure you if he had limited his email to that, it would not have been defamatory, but he did not. As an elected official, he too, has obligations, to stay within the parameters of his job description as well as a duty for due diligence. There was none, he did not ask the director general why the purchase order was accepted after the fact and he did not conduct an investigation privately into what had gone wrong. He just pointed a finger, inexplicably, at the volunteer. Now he must deal with the consequences of that accusation."
Tara Steinberg, a lawyer and advocate for the Jewish community who has worked with constitutional lawyer Julius Grey and other notable legal figures, added that she does not speak for her mother or father. She addressed Edery directly, writing, "if you wish to undo the damage that has been done you will have to speak with them (or their lawyer) directly."
Edery responded with his own post.
"I did my due diligence prior to writing the email," the councillor wrote. "Quite simply, an $11,000 contract with the town should not result in a surprise invoice for $32,000. Work above the contract amount has to be accepted by the town prior to the extra work being done. Did Doris benefit personally? No. Did I say or imply that she did? No. Were there problems that needed to be flagged? Yes. Is my initial statement of facts accurate? Yes."
Tara Steinberg responded by posting Edery's original e-mail. Mayor Steinberg had previously said he would read out that e-mail so that The Suburban would print it and Edery would then have to "deal with the fallout." The Mayor was dissuaded by other council members from reading the email publicly. Tara also partially paraphrased an e-mail from Town Director General Richard Sun.
Edery responded to that as well.
"Internal senior staff emails to council have not been made public yet," he wrote. "Your quoting emails from Richard is a breach of council confidentiality. That being said, your time line is reversed. Actions on this file by staff took place after and as a result of my flagging the problem.... We should never have had a situation where a non-staff person had control over staff and had control over a budget of over $600,000 per year."
