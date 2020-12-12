Hampstead beautification audit: Nothing illegal or nefarious

An audit into Hampstead's beautification-related spending in the last three years revealed "nothing illegal," but did bring up some management issues, Councillor Jack Edery told the Dec. 7 town council meeting.
There have been posts by a Facebook group called Free Hampstead this year calling for a probe into what was alleged were "considerable financial disbursements being made for beautification and flowers in Hampstead without a budget and proper financial control."
Residents like mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi and Morton Grostern have inquired about the issue, and Edery initiated the audit this past summer. Following what Steinberg called a recent "very obnoxious and quite possibly actionable e-mail that was sent by one councillor that I'm not going to name," his wife Doris — who prompted local improvements in beautification— removed herself from involvement in those efforts.
At a recent meeting, the Mayor said the audit would never be available for public view.
"I would love, love to say everything that was in that report," Steinberg said Dec. 7. "But I'm sorry, I'm not taking a chance on being personally sued or having the town sued."
Edery argued that by not making the report public, "people create rumours," and he then revealed some details.
"It's safe to say, without myself getting sued, that there was no illegal activity, no enrichment by anybody, no malicious intent by anybody involved," the councillor explained. "There were problems with management of the program — it's safe to say there was an issue with having non-staff people in charge of a program only because we didn't have a staff person who could do the job. That non-staff person worked with the best interests of the town, but at the same time, it's safe to say that it's an issue to put a non-staff person who doesn't have accountability to the town in the same way a staff member does, in charge of programs.
"There was no smoking gun, nobody did anything nefarious or illegal. Our big takeaway was we should not have a non-staff person outside of the chain of command in charge of major programs."
Edery added that for those who want the actual audit released, "that's between them and the auditor, not between them and us. Let someone else decide that. I wanted to know the truth, and I'm comfortable with the truth."
Steinberg said he would not comment on the report.
"But I will say this, I have wanted - and my wife who was the chief volunteer behind all beautification since 2008 when she was asked by the council at that time to do it - a green foreman for a very long time, and we still want one. We had one which worked wonderfully, and we had another one who lasted a few weeks. We have looked since then, and it's very hard to find one. I'd be willing to pay a lot of money for a good green foreman, it would be absolutely magnificent."
