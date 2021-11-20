The Retail Council of Canada and the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable welcomed the federal government's decision to halt costly PCR COVID testing for Canadians returning from trips to the U.S. of less than 72 hours, but both say Ottawa did not go far enough.
The decision "solves one problem and creates another," says Retail Council of Canada (RCC) CEO Diane J. Brisebois.
"It is good news that the government is eliminating the need for people to take a costly molecular test before returning to Canada following a short trip to the United States – a burden that contributed nothing to public safety," Brisebois said. "Yet, this costly test will continue to apply to visitors coming into Canada, as well as to Canadians who have been abroad for more than 72 hours, whether or not they are fully vaccinated. This is at odds with the advice of the government's Expert Advisory Panel, which recommended doing away with tests for fully vaccinated travellers."
The RCC announcement adds that the continued requirement for PCR testing after longer trips "will have serious consequences for Canadian merchants, particularly those in communities near the U.S. border and those relying on tourism. Typically, these local, often small or specialty businesses, have depended heavily on international traffic.
"Just as the single most important season for the retail sector is set to begin – holiday shopping - Ottawa is making it easier for Canadians to cross-border shop, while maintaining restrictions that discourage fully-vaccinated Americans from vacationing or shopping in Canada. The 72-hour cut-off is also arbitrary as it is hard to understand how travellers are low-risk for 72 hours but become a danger after that."
Brisebois said that President Joe Biden, "alongside our Prime Minister, pledged to 'develop a renewed vision for joint management of the border, including increasing the efficiency, effectiveness, and safety of bilateral measures, and applying lessons learned from the pandemic.' Less than one day later, Canada appears to have regrettably doubled down on its unilateral measures that continue to make our shared border costly and inefficient."
The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable said Canada's decision supports the sector's recovery.
"However, while today marks a very small step in the right direction, it does not go far enough to help rebuild an industry devastated by COVID-19 pandemic," says their statement. "To that end, the Roundtable calls on the federal government to follow the advice of its COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel (Expert Panel) and entirely remove the testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada.
"The government is trying to solve one problem by creating another. Today's announcement to only remove the PCR test requirement for trips less than 72 hours creates a significant disadvantage for Canadian businesses that rely on American travel into Canada by effectively incentivizing one-way travel south of the border. Canadians can now travel cross-border to do their weekend holiday shopping without needing a test, but Americans looking to travel north will still be subject to testing.
Beth Potter, Co-Chair of the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable and President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada says this country "stands alone as the only country in the world that is basing its travel rules on trip duration rather than vaccination status.
"To help rebuild Canada's tourism industry we need testing requirements that are consistent with those in place in other countries. And we need to harmonize those requirements across all modes of transportation be it by plane, car, boat, coach or train."
