Héma-Québec, based in St. Laurent, is appealing to the public to keep their blood donation appointments.
A statement from the non-profit organization points out that "in recent days, the number of people in Quebec cancelling or not showing up for their appointment to give blood has doubled. In the week of March 28 alone, this led to 800 fewer donations than the anticipated goal of almost 5,500 donations. And the trend is continuing well into this week.
"While it is normal to see some cancelled or missed appointments, this is the first time that the phenomenon has reached this level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This shortfall corresponds to the declaration of the sixth wave on March 30. But the need remains the same: every 80 seconds, someone in Quebec requires blood. Every day, it takes 1,000 donations to meet the needs of hospitals."
Héma-Quebec's statement emphasizes that "the current trend cannot continue without eventually having an impact on our blood supply. Héma-Québec is launching a call for help in reaching the number of donations required.
"Booking an appointment is the preferred option to ensure proper planning for donors' safely, especially in the context of the pandemic. Héma-Québec invites everyone who can to plan on donating now and making an appointment on the website hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1 800 343-7264 (SANG). Persons passing by a blood drive or donor centre are encouraged to check the possibility of making a blood donation on site. Héma-Québec also asks everyone who has booked an appointment but cannot make it not to forget to cancel."
The organization adds that safety measures have been in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic "to ensure that giving blood is a safe experience, by protecting donors, volunteers and employees who make this gift of life possible. It is important to underscore that the supply of blood products to hospitals remains normal. Héma-Québec is meeting all their needs."
