Five suspects were arrested in a large-scale drug seizure operation conducted by the Montreal police (SPVM) on March 26 in Côte St. Luc, Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Lachine.
Caitlyn Dalton (33), Alwin Bentley (50), Peter Taylor (49), Lauro Baba (55) and Joshua Rosenburg (30) appeared at the courthouse on March 22-23rd facing charges of drug trafficking, possession of illegal substances and possession of firearms.
During the operation, roughly fifty kilograms of cocaine and forty-nine kilograms of crystal meth was seized along with five other types of drugs, yet to be identified.
SPVM officers also seized about $100,000 in cash, two assault riffles and some jewelry.
