Group of criminals from Chile broke into Montreal homes: Hampstead Mayor

An organized group of criminals from Chile were responsible not only for breaking into Hampstead homes in recent months, but homes elsewhere in Canada and North America in general, Mayor Jeremy Levi told a longtime resident at the July council meeting.
"There's been an international group coming from Chile into affluent North American neighbourhoods — Hampstead was obviously a target," Levi said. "The good news is, the SPVM caught four of the perpetrators, and since then, we haven't had any reports of break-ins, so as far as we're concerned, the police, in collaboration with our dedicated Public Security officers, did an outstanding job and they actually caught the people."
He also emphasized that residents are safe regarding the home break-ins, as the perpetrators wait until the inhabitants are not home.
After the meeting, The Suburban asked Levi where he heard about the group from Chile. The Mayor said he heard about their international activities on Fox News.
Fox News host Lawrence Jones, on his Cross Country show, reported on the criminals, known as the South American Theft Group, about a month ago.
"Folks travelling this year may want to take extra precautions to protect their home," Jones said. "We learned about an international criminal enterprise out of South America that's travelling across the U.S., burglarizing homes, one town at a time. They strike homes while folks are away. They'll spend weeks surveilling a neighbourhood before striking a bunch of houses in a brief period of time, only to flee and move on to another neighbourhood."
The Fox News host visited Avon, Connecticut, where police Lieutenant John Schmalberger told him nine burglaries took place within a week's time.
"We barely have nine in a year, so to have that many in such a short span really disturbed the community," Schmalberger said. "They travel all over the place. They pick a neighbourhood. They observe the comings and goings of people. Then, they may pose as a delivery person, ring the doorbell and if nobody answers, that's the go ahead to go into the back of the house, break a rear slider and go straight to the master bedroom, looking for cash, jewellery, valuable items."
Unlike in Montreal, the Avon police did not succeed in capturing the criminals at the time.
"The last we heard, they were in the Midwest."
Nassau County, New York executive Bruce Blakeman said in January that "particularly troubling, is that one of the crime rings that were arrested, were bused up here from the [Mexican] border."
Jones reported that "even when arrests are made, tracking these international criminals is a challenge."
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly told Jones she has been working on this issue since 2018.
"If we happen to pick one of them up, we're not even sure who they are, we have incidents where they gave us one name, they were wanted in California under a different name, and they were wanted in Florida under a third name. Most of them are not here legally. Some have come here on visas and just overstayed the visas, and some have just come in through the border."
Donnelly added that the criminals are "surprisingly adaptable" in how they carry out their break-ins.
"They realize the most profitable place to go is the second floor, because most people don't alarm the second floor of their house, and that's usually where the master bedroom is. Usually, where the safe is kept is in the closet in the master bedroom."
Asked what tools are used, Donnelly said "this is a new development, they jam the signal between the police cars, so the police don't know where they're going, they can't talk to each other and it gives them more time to get away."
Jones reported that the criminals are operating throughout the U.S., and there have been past reports of them operating in several locales in Canada.
California's Orange County DA Todd Spitzer told a press conference May 17 that "the Chileans are coming here in full force, it's all over the country.
"They're burglarizing homes and even if we get forensic evidence— DNA, fingerprints — they're long gone before we figure all that out."
Spitzer told Jones that better border measures are needed, and he is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to "cut Chile off from the ESTA [visa waiver] program.
"It doesn't mean that Chileans can't come to the United States on a visa. It means they shouldn't be able to do it on an online application for $21 when Chile is not providing criminal background checks. We are literally opening the floodgates to Chilean nationals who are organized thieves who are preying on American citizens and surveilling us, coming into our homes, stealing our property and terrorizing America."
A Global News report from 2019 quoted an FBI agent as saying the Chilean criminals also like coming to Canada because of what they perceive as our "lax laws" regarding tourist visas.
