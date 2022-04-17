Prominent Montreal criminal lawyer Harvey Yarosky, who was involved in numerous notable court cases and legal causes, passed away April 15. He was 87.
A graduate of the fabled Baron Byng High School in 1951, Yarosky attended Devonshire School in the Plateau and, after Baron Byng, studied law at McGill University and obtained his law degree in 1961. Yarosky was a former law partner of the Hon. Fred Kaufman who served on the Quebec Court of Appeal, former Supreme Court of Canada Justice the Hon. Morris Fish, the Hon. Jerry Zigman of the Quebec Superior Court and François Daviault, formerly of the Quebec Superior Court.
Some of Yarosky's high-profile cases included representing officers of the SQ and RCMP before inquiries, Brown's Shoes in its challenge of the language of signs provisions of Bill 101, acting as a special coroner regarding the MUC police-involved death of Marcellus François by the Montreal Urban Community police force, acting as special Crown prosecutor in charges of drug trafficking brought against the chief investigator of the RCMP drug section in Montreal, representing, with others, the Hon. Brian Mulroney in proceedings against the Government of Canada, and the RCMP in the 'Airbus Affair.'
Yarosky also had mandates from the Canadian Judicial Council on many occasions and acted as Independent Counsel to its Inquiry into a complaint brought against five judges of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal by the Attorney General of that province in the Donald Marshall Junior affair.
He also represented General (ret.) Roméo Dallaire, who testified for the prosecution before the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and before other tribunals in Canada and abroad, in relation to the Rwandan genocide of 1994.
Yarosky was also an educator as an adjunct professor at McGill University’s Faculty of Law, and he taught as well at the University of Ottawa and the Université de Montréal. He was a member of the Quebec Advisory Council on Justice and was executive assistant to the Federal Department of Justice Committee (the Cohen Committee) that led to the enactment of the hate propaganda sections of the Criminal Code. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Yarosky's family is asking that contributions in his memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders,(514) 845-5621, or to a charity of your choice.
