A question at the December CDN-NDG council from members of the Vendome Village Association addresses safety and green spaces in the area east of Décarie. The question echoed a post on the group’s Facebook page that read “A residential area, we ask that the City address the needs of the families in this area and provide green space. We ask that the City provide infrastructure in the area in order to protect pedestrians and cyclists.”
Situated near two ramps to the Décarie Expressway, the MUHC superhospital, the Vendôme métro and train station, and a major cycling path, the area is a flurry of activity for all modes of transportation, reads the post. “City documents show that on de Maisonneuve between Addington and Clairmont Sts, there were 62 accidents recorded between 2015-2017, resulting in injuries to eight motorists, 18 cyclists and one pedestrian. Furthermore, we are opposed to rezoning, which would lead to further densification in this already congested area.”
In the area east of Décarie cut off from the rest of NDG, one need simply turn a quiet corner to encounter increasing traffic of all types and a generally acknowledged increasing danger of accidents. Families need safe access to green spaces, said the resident.
NDG councillor Peter McQueen responded that there is some good news coming. The first potentially comes from the development of the former Trinity Memorial church on Sherbrooke between Northcliffe and Marlowe, he said, the developer planning a 5-storey condo building on the part facing Marlowe. “He did a presentation to the neighbors, not fully sanctioned by the city but there were some city representatives there, and there was some good news proposing the donation of 10% of the lot to the city for a City Park, not just for residents of the new buildings.”
That space would be all along Northcliffe and Sherbrooke he said and be donated to the city as the developer’s park fee. “It could be a small park just enough space for benches and even a children's playground. It's not huge but it's not nothing. It's the right spot in the middle of the neighborhood.”
Finally said McQueen, “the good news is that our services are planning another big consultation on the whole area above and below the tracks and east of Décarie and that's coming up very soon. We're looking for proposals and suggestions within six months.”
