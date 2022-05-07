A Jaguar and Land Rover belonging to former Stephen Harper cabinet minister Michael Fortier were torched and destroyed in the early morning hours of May 4, the SPVM told the media.
The incident took place on Chester Avenue. No one was injured.
Following the incident, the anarchist group Montreal Counter-Information posted an anonymous submission saying: "Late in the night, on May 4, individuals acting in the spirit of vengeance visited the home of Michael Fortier on Chester Avenue. Today, he is the vice-chairman of capital markets at the Royal Bank of Canada.
"Tucked away in his big house in the Town of Mount-Royal (a wealthy Montreal neighborhood separated by a long wall from the poor and exploited), Mr. Fortier no doubt feels at ease with his employer’s decision to continue funding the Coastal GasLink pipeline (or any other disgusting project financed by RBC)."
The submission adds that as "glaciers melt and drought, fire and famine spread, Mr. Fortier may think that his money and connections will protect him, his children and his grandchildren. But the ecologically dispossessed will know the names of those responsible. He must understand that no one is safe amid this storm. On the night in question, flames spread from an incendiary device to the engine block of his Jaguar, parked in front of his home. This act is in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders and all those who fight the extractive industry."
The SPVM told the media that those living in the home did not receive any threats before the incident took place. They are looking into the letter and possible motives for the fire.
