Provincial government grant rules prevent Brock North from being a priority for street repairs, resident Susan Pedicelli was told during the late May Montreal West council meeting.
Pedicelli said she expected an answer she would not like, and Mayor Beny Masella and Councillor Elizabeth Ulin agreed this would be the case.
"When and, if ever in my lifetime, are we going to redo Brock North?" the resident asked.
Ulin replied that Brock North is "a terrible street on top, but not such a terrible street underneath, and [the latter] is where we get our grants, when the infrastructure underneath is bad.
"So Brock North is not up at the top of the list. Can I say when it might be done? I really can't. We have a priorities list and there are certain streets in the town that are on it. Brock North, unfortunately on your block, is not at the top of the list."
Pedicelli said that, years ago, Brock North was on the list of priorities and then taken off, "and it never seems to be put back."The street is in bad condition, it is a street for first responders. Most of us go through Brock, especially [the affected section], and so we're not going to have it dug because the sewers are apparently good — I don't know how that's possible. The street is pathetic. It's almost embarrassing to live there." Pedicelli was also not happy with the sidewalk in her area of Brock North.
"You recently repaired the sidewalks, and the instruction probably given out was 'just slap some asphalt and that's it.' The asphalt that was slapped on our driveway is really interesting. It's a ski slope. It was in bad shape in the fall. During the winter, pieces of cement kept coming off, we risked every time slashing one of our tires at $700 a tire. That's quite a lot of money. Now we put asphalt on it, and we see it's disintegrating, it's separating itself. That's not going to last the whole summer."
Masella saidhat "some brainiac, way back when, when they decided to build Brock, they built it with the street going underneath the sidewalks, and that's probably part of the problem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.