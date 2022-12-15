A 73-year-old grandmother and her 22-year-old granddaughter were shot dead in Point-Saint-Charles. The SPVM received multiple calls at approximately 2:40 a.m. reporting gunfire at an apartment on Mullins Street. The grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene while the granddaughter was found in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where police confirmed she succumbed to her injuries at 9:45 a.m.
The incident is being investigated as a double homicide. A security perimeter is set up on Mullins Street with traffic being closed between Hibernia and Charlevoix streets. A canine unit has been brought in to aid in the investigation. A command post has been established and investigators have begun speaking with residents of the area. There are currently no suspects according to the SPVM.
