GoFundMe launched for stricken CSL First Responder

An urgent GoFundMe campaign was launched Thursday for longtime Côte St. Luc Emergency Medical Services (EMS) First Responder Clifford Jordan, who was on life support as of Friday after being stricken with what may be necrotizing fasciitis, commonly known as flesh-eating disease.
"Please donate to help a hero in our community who needs our help now," CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein posted on Facebook.
The campaign, launched by CSL EMS Chief Eddy Afram on behalf of Jordan's wife Dayanara Brito, has raised more than $24,000 as of Saturday Jan. 21. Afram explained on the GoFundMe page that on Jan. 13, "while on vacation in Barbados to care for his family, Jordan was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital.
"From there, a difficult observation was made: it looks like necrotizing fasciitis - commonly called the flesh-eating disease, combined with a potential parasite, which affected his right leg. It had to be amputated. He is currently in the ICU, intubated and extremely unstable. The problem is that to this day, they don't know exactly what the exact problem is."
On Friday, Afram posted that while Jordan's condition improved to the point where an air evacuation plan was possible, "this means an additional financial toll on his family of approximately $100,000.
"Our dear Cliff is still hanging on to life despite being on life support, and for that we'll keep fighting for him. Our network of professionals at EMS is entirely dedicated to provide him the best care, support and intervention through his insurance. Clifford's family and coworkers would like to extend their gratitude and love for the incredible response to their cry for help. On a personal note, this unreal story reminds us of how lucky we are to serve such a beautiful community (Côte St. Luc and Montreal West). Cliff, hang in there brother, you'll soon be home!"
(0) comments
