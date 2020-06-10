Hampstead resident and entrepreneur Leah Lasry and Dollard des Ormeaux businessman Ben Graur teamed up recently to launch a GoFundMe page to buy air conditioners for seniors vulnerable to COVID-19 in apartments, seniors residences and CHSLDs.
“We have formed a grassroots movement of concerned citizens who are funding this initiative, to ensure that vulnerable members of our community are given an air conditioner so they can live comfortably during the scorching days of summer,” says the GoFundMe page. “All GoFundMe donations will go directly to buying air conditioners and a receipt showing the purchase will be posted. There are no salaries or administrative fees.”
The page can be found by going to gofundme.com and doing a search for “air conditioners for seniors.”
As of Monday morning, June 7, their GoFundMe page has raised nearly $50,000. Lasry herself has pledged $10,000. At the time of the campaign launch, Graur himself said he would raise $10,000.
Applicants 65 and older who want an air conditioner should fill out a questionnaire at www.acforseniors.ca. To be eligible, applicants must “reside in the Greater Montreal Area,” be a “senior citizen living at home or in a facility,” and “have a pre-existing condition which is affected by excess heat.”
On May 30, Lasry announced on Facebook that the fundraising campaign would also provide 30 new air conditioning units to single mothers.
“If you are a single mother, please apply through Nadia Wiseman Azoulay’s group Organisation Single MOMtreal,” which can be found on Facebook, Lasry wrote. “Single mothers are amazing and I always stand in awe of all they do.”
The campaign’s target is to give out 300. Lasry says they are half way there.
