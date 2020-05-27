The Canadian Celiac Association (CCA) and Promise Gluten Free partnered to donate a variety of gluten-free products to Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest. The gluten- free products will be distributed in twenty food banks and community-based agency locations Canada-wide.
Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder triggered by the consumption of foods containing gluten - a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. Due to the nature of the disease, no cure is available or treatment is applicable and the only option for people living with celiac is to adhere to a strict gluten-free diet.
More than 8,000 Canadians relying on food banks suffer from celiac.
One in every 100 Canadians are diagnosed with celiac. The infrequent availability of gluten-free foods at Canada's food banks is forcing this segment of the population with an unenviable choice to either go hungry or eat foods that will make them sick.
CCA and Promise GF have launched an additional request for help from companies that can produce gluten-free foods to help keep the food banks stocked in the coming weeks with foods that are safe for food bank consumers living with celiac disease.
"We know that Food Banks Canada and Second Harvest will put these products to good use for the families in the celiac community and we hope that other companies will join us in this effort in the coming weeks." Mary Horkan, Senior marketing manager at Promise, said in a statement to the press.
