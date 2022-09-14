It has been 25 years now since the late Izzy Asper came here to announce that his CanWest Global had bought controlling interest in the CBC affiliate in Quebec City, CKMI-TV. A Montreal studio was built in the TVA building and a national network was born. Global was later purchased by Shaw Communications. In 2016 it was subsumed by Shaw’s sister company Corus Entertainment.
“Our reporters grew up in the neighborhoods they cover, whether it be the West Island, the South Shore, or the East End,” said station manager Karen Macdonald, who along with video journalist Karol Dahl and national reporter Mike Armstrong, is one of three original employees at Global Montreal. “Looking back we can all be very proud of the stories that we have told and the positive difference we have been able to make in our community. We care deeply about the communities we serve and believe in a strong and healthy English-speaking community. It is a true honour to work with every member of our team to tell stories in order to help improve the lives of our neighbours and friends.”
Global Montreal began life here with a morning show and supper hour newscast. Jamie Orchard was the original morning show anchor, moved to evenings and was a mainstay at the station for the first 23 years. Today, Global Montreal continues to air a live morning show hosted by Laura Casella. There are two local newscasts at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Native Montrealer Aalia Adam just returned home to anchor. West Island native Anthony Farnell handles weather. Global airs the only live morning show, with Kim Sullivan not only handling weather but often attending community events. Reporter Brayden Jagger-Hanes is also part of the team and he can always be found covering the breaking story of the day.
To mark the anniversary, Global News Morning with Casella and Sullivan plan to be live from the boardwalk in Ste-Anne de Bellevue weather permitting Sept. 14 and accompanied by veteran reporter Tim Sargeant to talk about some of the stories he’s covered since he began working at Global Montreal. Several other guests have been scheduled to share stories of Global’s impact on their community organization.
On television and on their website (globalnews.ca/montreal) they we will be revisiting some of the major stories covered in these first 25 years, including the ice storm, the Pierrefonds floods and the election of Montreal’s first woman mayor.
“We are very proud of Greater Montreal Day, which ran for three years, but was cut short by COVID-19,” said Macdonald. “I am also very proud of our work during the pandemic. These last 25 years have been extremely challenging for the media industry and in particular for conventional television stations like Global. Our station is now available, not only off air and on cable or satellite services, but also by streaming through services like Amazon Prime and Roku. We even have our own app where you can watch Global News Montreal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.