Laval Police are looking for 17-year-old Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa. She left her home on June 29 but did not return. Her relatives are worried about her safety because of the people with whom she is associated. She could be in downtown Montreal or in the Toronto area.
Nunez-Correa speaks French, English, and Spanish, stands 5'0'' and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweater, pink leggings, white Puma sneakers and a grey backpack. Anyone with information about Ruby Lisbeth Pénélope Nunez-Correa can communicate confidentially on the InfoLine at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL220629-084.
