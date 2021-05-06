Get your swap on!

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do next month, the Le milieu Co-op is hosting a clothing swap on Saturday.
The open art studio and café is an artist’s haven in the heart of the Gay Village, open to all genders and ages, where anyone can use art materials offered and work on their project in that space for free, through a donation or purchasing food from the café. It’s a unique artistic and entrepreneurial model, an open studio and skill-sharing space welcoming everyone as an artist.
During the pandemic, event host and Montreal-based social media influencer Chaity I told The Suburban that the usual series of workshops have been put on hold, “but expect them to return where you can learn to sew, knit, create and even learn to make Kombucha through a variety of hosts.”
Along with her workshops, Chaity hosts regular clothing swaps through her company Je suis si french (https://www.facebook.com/jesuissifrench), an event where people bring items like clothes, accessories, makeup, books, CDs… as long as they are clean and in good condition. “In return they can take as many items as they like and hope they walk away happy with their treasures.”
With Covid safety measures in place, it’s a perfect opportunity for an environmentally friendly spring-cleaning closet refresher. The event requires a ticket, available online for any donation. “This helps a great deal as it is crucial to keep our studio open during the pandemic and perhaps more swaps in the future.”
“With a great ambiance, a wonderful, chill playlist playing in the background, people come alone or in groups of friends and/or with colleagues and sometimes make new friends and the community grows,” says Chaity. “What’s great about recycling clothes is it’s basically free shopping and really adds to your style. Sometimes you walk away with an item you wouldn’t necessarily buy but because it’s free, you try it out and discover a new style, and it becomes your new favourite.”
“After being cooped up in the pandemic, I want to give people a reason to leave their homes and enjoy an event offering opportunities to have ‘new’ clothes and maybe make new friends all while being in a safe environment.”
Bring a bag or two of items to exchange. (Must be clean, without holes and no pet hair. Pet or children’s clothing/accessories are not accepted.) There is no limit: You can walk away with as many things as you like, but you should bring a fair amount of items to exchange. First come, first serve. Covid safety measures will also be in place: Only a few people at a time will be allowed to enter, masks are mandatory, wash your hands at the entrance, and maintain 2 meters distance.
For tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/clothing-exchange-swap-tickets-151555317033?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
