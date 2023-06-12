Start your engines for the NDG neighbourhood Sidewalk Sale.
On Grand Prix weekend, June 16 to 18, the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Business Association (BizNDG) invites all Montrealers to the neighbourhood Sidewalk Sale.
Navigate the circuit of participating businesses and get the most out of the weekend deals, products, and featured services, a perfect opportunity to get outside and (re)discover local merchants.
In addition, you will have the chance to participate in a special contest!
Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., products and services will be available in front of all participating NDG businesses on Monkland between Girouard and Grand; Sherbrooke between Claremont and Cavendish; and Somerled between Grand and Walkley.
To enter the prize draw, scan QR codes available in the shops. The more businesses you visit, the more chances you have to win. Participants with the most points will win and will be announced after the event.
