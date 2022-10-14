Get your Halloween game face on at Benny Library tomorrow.
A make-up workshop for young people aged 8 to 15 takes place Saturday October 15 from 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Visual artist Christine Michaud shows you how to do special makeup effects to prepare for a spooky Halloween by creating effects such as bruises, wrinkles and wounds with homemade recipes or materials that you can easily find in stores. Places are limited. The event is in French.
Register at https://loisirs.montreal.ca/IC3/#/U5200/view/122976 or 514-872-4636
