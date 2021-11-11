A health advisory committee in Germany has recommended that people under 30 and pregnant women of all ages not take the Moderna COVID vaccine, due to increased instances of heart inflammation.
They are recommending the use of Pfizer instead because of fewer instances of myocarditis.
Last month, Iceland halted distribution pending more information, but is still providing Moderna booster shots to those 60 and older. Finland stopped its use for men under 30, Norway recommended that people in general under 18 and men under 30 use Pfizer instead; and Denmark is leaving it to those under 18 to request Moderna. France's public health authority also recently recommended Pfizer instead of Moderna for those under 30.
According to Reuters, the recommendations from the German advisory board are based on safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the country's top vaccine authority, and new international data.
"The German PEI data showed a 'report rate' for heart inflammations of 11.71 per 100,000 shots with the Moderna vaccine for men in the 18-29 age group, compared with 4.68 for the Biontech/Pfizer shot," says the Reuters report. "For women, the rate was 2.95 with Moderna and 0.97 with Biontech/Pfizer. In the 12-17 age group, the rate was 11.41 for males with the Moderna shot compared with 4.81 for Biontech/Pfizer. There was no data provided for females in the lower age group."
