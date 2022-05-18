Educating students about genocide includes overcoming the lies they are exposed to at their educational institutions, activist and business executive Elisha Wiesel told an event at Côte St. Luc’s Beth Israel Beth Aaron Synagogue.
Wiesel is the son of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. Elisha’s aunt Bea (Batya) Jackson lived in Côte St. Luc.
The Legacy of Paying It Forward: An Evening with Elisha Wiesel event was presented by The Foundation For Genocide Education, whose Heidi Berger addressed the event, as did former federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler via video.
The foundation’s goal is to “ensure the next generation of genocide survivors carries on the legacy of their parents’ experiences of genocide” and that schools across North America teach the subject.
Rabbi Reuben Poupko, in an interview format, asked Wiesel would he would do if he had 30 minutes to speak to students about the Holocaust and genocide in general, and his father’s life.
“It depends a little bit where is the mindset of the people you’re talking to,” Wiesel said. “There are some campuses where the degree of activism is pathetically low.”
Wiesel said he also often finds that he is addressing campuses “where the desire for activism is very high, but the judiciousness has dropped.
“There’s a sense of any cause that people are excited about, they must get behind and, unfortunately, I encounter many campuses where in the great sweep of righteousness around social justice, causes get lumped together in ways that they shouldn’t be, and all of a sudden, you have poisonous antisemitism directed at the destruction of the state of Israel. There are campuses where lies are being spread, and what we’ve learned is that often the more simple and more provocative the lie — this is one of the lessons of [Nazi propaganda minister Josef] Goebbels — that makes it easier to swallow.”
Wiesel said that in the U.S. “there is a lie that has caught deeply, which I hope is not spreading to Canada, and that lie is very simple — Jews are white and Palestinians are Black. Because of that, there is a tremendous amount of rage from a community that I’m glad is inspired, I’m glad is activated. But they’ve been lied to on this one particular track and they’re pointed in that direction.
“I wanted to tell you that this is not happening and therefore I can be free to engage on the simple topic of the basics of genocide. But unfortunately, some of where it exists, the desire to be an activist has been poisoned and I find myself having to spend time attempting to do something about it.”
Wiesel also spoke about an conversation he had with representatives of the Uyghur community, who are being persecuted by Chinese government authorities in actions some countries have declared to be a genocide.
“We had a long conversation about what should be done, the pressure on corporations, what can be done to embarrass the Chinese government. One of them later came up to me and said, ‘I want to ask you about Plan B. Odds are the Chinese will extinguish our people, they will, in some way, succeed at forcing us to assimilate or die, or they’ll work us to death. We have great admiration for the Jewish people that, since you were exiled from your homeland 2,000 years ago, you have found a way to not assimilate, to keep your culture and tradition alive, and we want to ask you, how do we put together the Plan B? We need to decide how to survive as a people in the diaspora.’
“I share that story to tell you that I don’t think things are completely disconnected, to fight real and actual genocide where you are being chopped with machetes in Rwanda, or shot in Armenia, or sent to the gas chamber in eastern Europe — that is the real physical aspect of genocide. But there is also the spiritual aspect, where the enemies of the people don’t just want us to not physically exist, they want the values we stand for and the stories we tell and our culture to be eradicated. Our enemies want both of these things.”
The Suburban later asked Wiesel if the world is sufficiently horrified about the longstanding Uyghur situation, as they are now about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
“It’s too hard because Russia is a bully and a scary one with nuclear weapons, but China is such a big bully economically,” he said. “It’s one thing to worry about nukes, but China has economic influence everywhere. It’s very hard when it’s such a big bully to keep that attention, but we need to.” Asked how more attention can be brought to the Uyghur issue, Wiesel said, “we have to figure that out. My parents’ foundation is going to be giving a grant to different groups doing work in the Uyghur space... we want to see proposals from those who are figuring out smart ways to engage and the Elie Wiesel Foundation is intending to put some money behind that effort.”
Before last week’s event, Rabbi Poupko, Wiesel, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and others visited the nearby Elie Wiesel Park and dedicated a plaque on a bench to Wiesel’s late aunt.
“That was very important,” the Rabbi said.
Brownstein, who was also at the evening event, pointed out to The Suburban that Elie’s sister Batya “lived on Borden and her children Steven and Sarah were childhood friends of mine. When she died in 1974, they moved to Israel. Steven participated in the unveiling via whatsapp.”
D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum was also in attendance at the evening event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.