The Gay and Grey Montréal group is launching a podcast and film series highlighting the six unique lives of members of the local queer and trans community.
“Queer Elders Sharing” invites youth to ask questions and get to know their elders, the series to be released online on February 22 and March 1, 2023. “It’s important for Queer seniors to pass on their history, experiences, and be relatable role models for Queer youth” says Project lead Daniel Wylie. “This project contributes to that by documenting some of the life these seniors have lived.”
Gay and Grey Montréal is a social group for seniors 50+ created in 2018 and wants to bring hope to 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, as well as any queer person who may be isolated, according to a statement. “Quebec is a province where historical queer or trans support spaces are at risk of being shut down, transgender students are seeing transphobia on their own university campuses, and seniors, like us, fear re-entering the closet in nursing homes that might not be 2SLGBTQIA+ friendly - all the while breaking isolation exacerbated by COVID-19.”
The project is funded in part by Quebec’s Bureau de lutte contre l'homophobie et la transphobie.
For further information, or to RSVP to the February 22 launch at the Eva Marsden Centre, 88 Av. Ballantyne, Montreal-West, email launch@gayandgreymontreal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.