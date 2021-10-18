Gas prices hiked

As if Monday morning traffic wasn’t enough of a treat for their Monday morning commute, motorists got hit with a surprise at the pumps with gas hitting $1.56 a litre in Greater Montreal.
Prices outside Montreal vary, averaging 1.53 Quebec-wide, with some stations noted in the west island at $155.9 and $153.9 in N.D.G., with prices seen as low as $1.42 in Terrebonne.
The price has spiked higher than more than a decade ago when the price of a barrel of crude oil was trading at almost double its current rate. Just last week, road-trip hungry Montrealers were talking about the latest record-high gas price increases as the news came that the U.S. would open its border to vaccinated Canadian travellers.
Check out current gas prices around Montreal at www.essencemontreal.com.
