Most Canadians may not have been paying attention, and anglo Quebecers were likely language fatigued as they entered the holiday period, but an Official Languages Committee hearing in December examining Bill C-13 the Trudeau government’s Act to amend the Official Languages Act heard some strong words from Montreal-area MPs.
Discussion ensued around wording, concepts such as symmetry, minority communities and more, but the amendment to the act that would make the federal law subject to the charter of the French language, that is Bill 101 as reformed by Bill 96, met with some resistance, notably from Notre Dame de Grâce-Westmount MP Marc Garneau.
Garneau told the committee “It is not appropriate to refer to Quebec’s Charter of the French language in Bill C‑13, which falls under federal jurisdiction and deals with official languages in Canada. By making this reference, we are de facto incorporating the Charter of the French language of Quebec in a federal statute.”
While that’s true and has been the subject of discussion in Quebec, Garneau went further:
“Quebec’s Charter of the French language is not just simply Bill 101, which we have lived with for a very long time. It is now an amended charter by virtue of Bill 96. Yes, Bill 96 seeks to protect French in Quebec, which is a good thing, but it also discriminates against the anglophone minority.
What’s more, Bill 96 also invokes the notwithstanding clause as a preventative measure, which creates many problems. It’s as if we are saying that we will not entertain any argument or claim that calls into question, for whatever reason, the Charter of the French language or Bill 96.”
This, as Quebec Premier François Legault levels his ire and rhetoric at Justin Trudeau’s suggestion that a review of the notwithstanding clause by provinces is in order, calling it an attack on Quebec.
“I hope that we all recognize, as federal MPs sitting on a federal committee and considering a federal act,” said Garneau, “that it would be a huge error to give Quebec free rein to do what it wants in linguistic matters in Quebec. As federal MPs, we have a duty towards linguistic minorities in Canada, including Quebec’s anglophones.”
Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel MP Patricia Lattanzio, who sits on the committee, also chimed in, saying “I’m an anglophone, as you know, from Quebec, and there’s a certain reality in Quebec for the linguist minority community there.” The issue with Bill 96 she says, what makes Quebec anglophones very anxious and fearful, is the use of the notwithstanding clause. “This linguistic minority community in Quebec has rights” she said, “It has guaranteed rights by virtue of the Quebec charter of the French language as well as the Canadian Constitution. Therefore, this law, Bill 96, is shielded from any contestation that any linguistic minority community, such as the anglophone community in Quebec, would have. It poses a grave problem. Any reference to it in a federal law, you can understand, is of considerable worry for this community.”
Canada’s character is “founded on the principle that we have two official languages” said Lattanzio. “We have two official linguistic minority communities” adding, the anglophone community is a “healthy community… made up of 1.3 million anglophones” and warned the committee that “we’re putting in doubt the bedrock of this country, founded on these two official languages, by interposing one and only one linguistic regime.”
When discussing access to services in English and school eligibility in Quebec, Mount-Royal MP Anthony Housefather added that “this is not to say that the English community is so hard done on, that’s a provincial law, but the federal government should be recognizing both communities equally, protecting both communities equally; we should not be picking and choosing one minority community over another.”
