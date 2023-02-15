When Marc Garneau read Paul Journet's column in La presse last week that said “Three Montreal MPs – Marc Garneau, Emmanuella Lambropoulos and Anthony Housefather – are fighting against the protection of French promised by their government,” he was “flabbergasted.”
Garneau questioned whether the author actually understands the issue or has followed his interventions, insisting “it is perfectly possible to support the protection of French in Quebec (which I have always done) and at the same time protect linguistic rights of the English-speaking minority. As a member of Parliament from Quebec, it is my duty to defend all linguistic minorities in Canada. This is in no way incompatible with the protection of French in Quebec or elsewhere.”
Some Quebecers do not consider English speakers in Quebec to be a linguistic minority he says. “Why? Because they live in Canada, a predominantly English-speaking country, next to another English-speaking country, the United States. The presence of an Anglophone majority in Canada and North America has never been in question, but we are talking about Quebec here.”
“Let's be clear. An English speaker in Quebec, lives in Quebec, works in Quebec, sends his children to school in Quebec, obtains his services in Quebec and is subject to the laws of Quebec. He may well be in a predominantly English-speaking country, but his life is in Quebec. His reality is in Quebec. In Quebec, he is part of a minority.”
Garneau questioned the assertions that Liberals are attempting to undermine their own government’s reform, adding that there are more than 200 amendments under consideration, with some presented by the Bloc, supported by Conservatives, aimed at “establishing that Quebec's Bill 96 should take precedence over federal Bill C-13 in the event of a conflict of interpretation.” He cites the proposed Bloc amendment that “In case of conflict, the Charter of the French language takes precedence over the incompatible provisions of this law.” In other words, says Garneau, “there is a conflict of interpretation between C-13 and the Quebec charter of the French language, Bill 96 prevails, a law which, by the way, cannot be challenged under the preventive invocation of the waiver clause.”
“Now imagine if other provinces decide to create their own language charter and insist on the same treatment? Who will be there to defend the linguistic rights of minorities across the country, if their rights are violated? As a federal deputy, it is an obligation that the federal government must continue to assume.” Criticizing his own government's law on the inclusion of Bill 96 is not something he does lightly, he says, but “the inclusion in C-13 of the charter concerns me greatly because it could lead to constitutional wrangling over the interpretation of C-13.”
He concludes by noting he shares the opinion of former Supreme Court Justice Michel Bastarache who said: “I am personally opposed to a reference to a provincial law in a federal law. I believe that the federal language regime is very different from the provincial regime. The role of the Commissioner of Official Languages is also very different from that of the Office de la langue française. I would not like federal institutions to be subject to investigations by the Office de la langue française regarding compliance with obligations arising from Quebec laws that have not been adopted by the federal Parliament.”
