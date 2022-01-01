Montreal had 37 homicides in 2021, the most since 2010, and 15 of those were criminal settlings of accounts.
In the province as a whole, there were 87 murders, amongst them 26 women, the most since 2008.
There were 25 homicides in Montreal in 2020.
The murders in Montreal are being attributed largely to street gangs, and 14 of the 37 murders took place in the East End. There were 139 attempted murders, the most since 2007.
Tragically, among the non-criminal murder victims this year were 16 year-old Côte des Neiges high school student Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, 16-year-old Thomas Trudel in St. Michel, Jimmy Méthot in Lachine; and Zoleikha Bakhtiar, 36, in Côte St. Luc, amongst others.
