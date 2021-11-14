Former Liberal provincial Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced Sunday that he will not be running in next year's provincial election.
The announcement follows Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's removal of Barrette's opposition portfolios, Treasury Council Critic and critic for Intergovernmental Relations.
Barrette had engaged in a Twitter fight with Marie Montpetit, the Liberal MNA for Maurice-Richard. The media had previously reported that Barrette would not become Health Minister again if Anglade became Premier.
Montpetit's Opposition portfolios were also removed.
