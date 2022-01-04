Fully vaxxed Quebecers with COVID can isolate for five days, down from 10

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States

 cdc.gov

The provincial government has decided that Quebecers who are at least twice vaccinated and still tested positive for COVID can isolate for five days rather than 10, as long as they are asymptomatic by that time, their symptoms have improved and they have experienced no fever for 24 hours.

Once no longer in isolation, that person must wear a mask and stay two metres away from others for the next five days. Quebec and jurisdictions such as Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Manitoba, Alberta and New Brunswick have been inspired by similar guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States.

Healthcare workers will still have to isolate for seven days, except for those not in direct contact with patients.

However, after some criticism of the U.S. CDC provisions, Dr Anthony Fauci said the agency is also considering including a negative COVID test as a condition to end a five-day isolation.

The Quebec government also announced that only health-care workers, those who are homeless, First Nations communities, and those in and visiting hospitals, will have access to a PCR COVID test.

joel@thesuburban.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.