The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has added Pie-IX and Villa-Maria stations to the list of fully accessible stations in the métro network.
Villa-Maria station in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce now has three elevators, work that cost $24.6 million and involved extending both sides of the platforms and expanding the western façade of the entrance building. Since it is a major mobility hub in NDG, adding elevators to the station will broaden travel options for customers.
The project involved installing the elevators and also completing work such as adding natural ventilation shafts in the entrance building’s expanded west side; upgrading the bus loop behind the station; redesigning turnstiles; and replacing the notoriously cumbersome butterfly doors, some of which are now motorized, for easier access to the station.
The addition of elevators will benefit not only customers with functional limitations but also families with young children, elderly people, and travellers.
STM vice chair Laurence Parent said “accessibility to our métro network is key, as it promotes not only the social inclusion of people with functional limitations, but also the development of the surrounding communities. And that is the very purpose of public transit: to connect all citizens to what the city has to offer.”
At, Pie-IX station, four elevators give customers easier access to the tourist and cultural attractions of Montréal’s east end, including Parc Olympique and the Éspace pour la vie museums. With six bus lines, including one that connects to the Pie-IX BRT, Pie-IX station is also a major gateway to the métro network.
The Pie-IX work began in fall 2020 and involved expanding the main and secondary entrance buildings; widening the underground corridor and building an additional staircase; replacing the waterproofing system covering the station’s underground roof, and improving the lighting, installing new signage, and adding motorized butterfly doors.
With an $81 million price tag, the work was completed on time and within budget through funding provided by the Ministère des Transports du Québec.
Given the scale of the worksite and the excavation work that was required, the STM acted as a work provider. It managed the projects on behalf of the City of Montréal to carry out municipal infrastructure work and refurbish Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue and Pie-IX Boulevard to accommodate the Pie-IX BRT.
With four stations made accessible to date, 2022 is an important year for the STM’s accessibility program. There are currently eight other station accessibility worksites active at Angrignon, Berri-UQAM, Édouard-Montpetit, D’Iberville, Jolicoeur, McGill, Outremont, and Place-Saint-Henri. The STM is currently working to determine the next steps in the program, based on the feasibility of the infrastructure projects, asset maintenance needs, and available funding.
Since last October, the STM’s trip planner can generate wheelchair-accessible routes if customers check the option, and routes will only include those that feature buses with a front ramp, accessible stops, and métro stations with elevators.
