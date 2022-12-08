Full paratransit service is back

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) has lifted all restrictions on intercity travel in its paratransit service. It is therefore a return to the zero-refusal policy as this was the last exceptional measure applied to provide the service.
The STM has been working to improve trips for vulnerable customers affected by the labour shortage in the taxi industry. On August 15, the STM had to implement several exceptional measures to mitigate the effects of the shortage and continue providing its paratransit service. On August 31, the STM and the eight taxi service providers with whom it does business reached an agreement to, among other things, maintain the current pool of drivers who provide paratransit services and attract new drivers to keep pace with growing ridership. Thanks to this new agreement, new taxi drivers have stepped up which now allows the STM to meet demand.
The STM has provided door-to-door paratransit service for people with disabilities since 1980. Around 29,000 customers use the service to travel on and around the Island of Montreal, with 86 STM minibuses providing 12% of trips and eight regular and accessible taxi services providing 88% of trips.
