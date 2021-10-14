Restaurants and bars in the province can be at full capacity starting Nov. 1, up from the current 50 percent, the Quebec government announced tonight.
As well, bars can close at 3 a.m. instead of the current 2 p.m. Bar owners had expressed anger that a venue like the Bell Centre, at which audience members also eat and drink alcoholic beverages, were allowed to be at full capacity beginning Oct. 8 and bars were not.
Customers at restaurants and bars still have to present vaccine passports to dine in or drink in the establishment.
As well, starting Nov. 1, tables can be one metre apart instead of two, and 10 people or those who live in three private homes will be able to sit at one table. Masks will still have to be worn except while eating and drinking.
However, singing via karaoke and dancing are still prohibited for now.
"We are moving cautiously towards a return to normality, but caution is required," Health Minister Christian Dubé was quoted as saying in the government's announcement.
