Constitutional lawyer Julius Grey sent a letter to the directors of the 131-year-old downtown Fulford Residence, a private, non-profit home for autonomous senior women, calling on them to halt the process leading to its planned closure in September. The residence is owned by the Anglican Church.
“We hereby put you on notice to immediately pause the decision to close Fulford, for a period of six months and set up a committee of board members, family representatives, stakeholders from the government and health sector, and interested citizens concerned with senior care, heritage, and minority language services, to conduct a thorough review on viable strategies for maintaining Fulford within 15 days from reception of [this letter],” says a May 5 legal letter sent by Grey to The Right Reverend Mary Irwin-Gibson, President of the Board of Directors and Bishop of Montreal; and David McEntyre, Vice-President and Director of the Board of Directors. “Otherwise, we will be commencing legal action against you without any further notice or delay.”
Grey is representing Christopher Holcroft and Robin Black, family members of residents. Holcroft told the media that he and others were “rebuffed” for two months and turned to the lawyer for help.
“Given the current situation with the ongoing pandemic, the unilateral decision to close Fulford in September is unreasonable, and the time provided to families to relocate is ridiculously short,” Grey’s letter also says. “The six-month notice, which is the minimum notice required by law, is in no way appropriate when considering the pandemic and the lack of comparable alternatives available to the residents currently living at Fulford. The process of closure, for it to be done equitably, should be conducted over the course of two to three years from the date it is announced. Further, the decision to close Fulford came as a surprise to the residents and their families, making the shock of losing their home that much worse.”
Grey also wrote that closing the residence in such a manner is “unworthy of the Anglican church.
“Families, members of the community, presidents of organizations and even politicians agree that Fulford needs to be saved, for the benefit of its residents and its importance within the community.”
The Anglican Church has stated that fewer women have moved into the residence, and that the resulting financial difficulties is forcing the closure.
But Grey’s legal letter says “there had been no information provided to the families of residents to suggest that Fulford was having significant financial difficulties or was at risk of closure. In fact, annual newsletters sent out over the last few years only mentioned certain renovations in need of additional financing.”
