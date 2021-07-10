A French-only sign at Trudeau Airport indicating "Passenger and employee terminal access only" has been removed following a complaint from Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss to airport officials.
Staviss, along with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac, has worked to promote bilingual signage and communications within Quebec's language law from businesses and municipal and provincial governments. And, in this case, the federal government at Trudeau Airport is federal jurisdiction and signage is supposed to be bilingual, as it is on a part of Autoroute 15 leading to and on the Champlain Bridge, as well as other federal structures.
Staviss first posted on Facebook about the unilingual signage at the airport July 4, including a picture of the sign and writing: "The last time I checked, English was still one of Canada’s official languages. It's quite clear the feds are petrified of Quebec— it’s all for the votes. What a shame that now the Feds are ignoring anglophones and allophones in this province."
On July 7, Staviss received a reply from YUL officials, in French. Translated, it says "please be aware that YUL still respects the obligations for bilingual signage. This is an error and we are very sorry for this inconvenience." Out of courtesy, Staviss responded to the officials in French, writing: "Thank you very much for your reply. Since you still meet your obligations for bilingual signage, I imagine that you already have a sign in English and that you could install it within a day."
On Saturday, July 10, Staviss reported that the French-only sign had been removed. "It often pays to stand up and make sure that non-Francophones are shown equal respect," he reacted on Facebook. "How fantastic would the greater Montreal area be if everything was bilingual. Too bad our politicians have zero guts and courage to stand up and say so."
